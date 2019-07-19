Democrat Delegation In The Valley To View Migrant Detention Conditions

File photo: U.S. Border Patrol agents walk down the hallway of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Donna, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

For the third time in a week, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is in the Rio Grande Valley to tour migrant holding facilities. But this time, he’s with a group of Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is leading a delegation of more than a dozen high-ranking Senate Democrats. Schumer says the trip is designed to “investigate, inspect, and evaluate conditions” at detention and processing facilities on the border.

The group is checking out the CBP tent facility in Donna and the Border Patrol’s Ursula facility in McAllen that has been singled out for its overcrowded and unsanitary conditions. The delegation’s trip Friday comes exactly a week after Vice President Mike Pence led a Republican delegation on a similar tour.