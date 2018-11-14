Home NATIONAL Democrat Harder Ousts California GOP Rep. Denham
Democrat Harder Ousts California GOP Rep. Denham
(AP) – As ballot-counting continues, Democrats gained ground in two undecided House races in the one-time Republican stronghold of Orange County, California.
Meanwhile, in the Central Valley farm belt, first-time candidate Josh Harder defeated four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham following an updated vote count Tuesday, giving Democrats their fourth pickup of a GOP House seat in California.
Two other House races remain too close to call.
In the 45th District in Orange County, Democrat Katie Porter jumped into a 261-vote lead over Republican Rep. Mimi Walters, after trailing the incumbent since Election Day.
And in the 39th District, anchored in Orange County, Democrat Gil Cisneros tightened the gap with Republican Young Kim.
With Harder’s win, Democrats will hold at least a 43-10 edge in California U.S. House seats.

