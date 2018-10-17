Home TEXAS Democrat Julian Castro Says He’ll ‘likely’ Run In 2020
Democrat Julian Castro Says He’ll ‘likely’ Run In 2020
TEXAS
0

Democrat Julian Castro Says He’ll ‘likely’ Run In 2020

0
0
JULIAN CASTRO
now viewing

Democrat Julian Castro Says He’ll ‘likely’ Run In 2020

Ted Cruz And Donald Trump Attend Anti-Iran Deal Protest On Capitol Hill
now playing

Trump Endorses Cruz On Twitter Following Debate With O'Rourke

MEXICO
now playing

Mexico Says No Special Treatment For Caravan

HURRICANE MICHAEL MEXICO BEACH
now playing

Residents Return To Devastated Mexico Beach

CRIMEA SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Toll In Crimean School Shooting Rises To 19 Dead

Turkish investigators enter home of Saudi consul
now playing

Turkish Investigators Enter Home Of Saudi Consul

ap_18199589685313
now playing

Trump Asks For Journalist Video 'if it exists'

Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz
now playing

O'Rourke Evokes Trump's 'Lyin' Ted' In Debate

BAPTIST CHURCH VAN CRASH
now playing

NTSB: Driver's Drug Use Led To Deadly Crash With Church Bus

POLICE
now playing

Chief: Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Teenager

TEXAS GULF COAST
now playing

1 Boy's Body Recovered From Water Off Galveston, 1 Sought

(AP) – Democrat Julian Castro says he’ll “likely” seek the presidency in 2020 after months of signs that former President Barack Obama’s housing secretary is preparing for a run.

Castro told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Democratic nomination is a wide-open race and voters are open to considering new faces. He says he still wants to see the outcome of November’s midterm elections before making a final decision.  The 44-year-old Castro would join what is shaping up to be a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls.

Castro had a meteoric rise among Democrats after becoming mayor of San Antonio in his early 30s. His twin brother, Joaquin Castro, is a Democratic congressman.

Related posts:

  1. Democrats’ Not-So-Secret Plan To Fight Midterm Malaise
  2. 2 Killed Near Alton, Suspect On The Run
  3. Canada Now World’s Largest Legal Marijuana Marketplace
  4. 1 Boy’s Body Recovered From Water Off Galveston, 1 Sought
Related Posts
Ted Cruz And Donald Trump Attend Anti-Iran Deal Protest On Capitol Hill

Trump Endorses Cruz On Twitter Following Debate With O’Rourke

jsalinas 0
Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz

O’Rourke Evokes Trump’s ‘Lyin’ Ted’ In Debate

jsalinas 0
BAPTIST CHURCH VAN CRASH

NTSB: Driver’s Drug Use Led To Deadly Crash With Church Bus

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video