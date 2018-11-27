Home TEXAS Democrat O’Rourke Won’t Rule Out 2020 Presidential Run
(AP) – Beto O’Rourke isn’t ruling out a potential 2020 presidential run.  Asked about one at a Monday town hall in his native El Paso, the three-term Democratic congressman described vacationing last week with his family, something he said he wasn’t able to do for the past 18-plus months while challenging Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

O’Rourke lost by about 3 points, close enough in deep-red Texas to spark speculation he could try for the White House.  He said he’s focused on his family and representing his district until leaving the House on Jan. 3. But after that, he and his wife will “think about what we can do next to contribute to the best of our ability to this community.”  O’Rourke then grinned at his wife, Amy, asking, “Was that OK?”

