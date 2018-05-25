Home TEXAS Democrat Valdez Owes $12K In Overdue Property Taxes
Democrat Valdez Owes $12K In Overdue Property Taxes
TEXAS
0

Democrat Valdez Owes $12K In Overdue Property Taxes

0
0
Lupe+valdez+wins
now viewing

Democrat Valdez Owes $12K In Overdue Property Taxes

RECALL GENERIC
now playing

H-E-B Issues Recall Of Olive Product

image
now playing

Fed Chair Powell Highlights Importance Of Independent Fed

BN-VH452_3eDns_OR_20170927001522
now playing

China Says US Commerce Secretary Due June 2 For Talks

800 (1)
now playing

NFL's Policy Could Mean A New Playbook On Protests This Fall

WireAP_2d28f1e5a6af449ca7f7718b770a00b8_12x5_992
now playing

Explosion In Canadian Restaurant Wounds 15 People

5b074e7cf368b.image
now playing

Congressional Leaders Get Briefings On Russia Probe

APTOPIX Sexual Miscconduct Weinstein
now playing

Officials: Weinstein To Surrender In Sexual Misconduct Probe

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Former Tent-City Prison To Open As A Detention Center

voter fraud
now playing

Fourth Suspect Nabbed In Voter Fraud Investigation

WHITE HOUSE
now playing

White House Accuses North Korea Of Lack Of Judgment

(AP) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez owes $12,000-plus in overdue property taxes on seven properties, a previously unreported shortfall that could prove embarrassing as she tries to unseat Republican Greg Abbott in November.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Valdez’s campaign acknowledges that she owes back property taxes, but is paying them back in installments. The full amount isn’t due until January.

In a statement Thursday, Valdez campaign spokesman Juan Bautista Dominguez said it was an example of property taxes being “unpredictable and burdensome for Texans everywhere,” and blamed Abbott’s lack of leadership on the issue.

Valdez, a former Dallas County sheriff, won a primary runoff Tuesday to become Texas’ first openly gay and Hispanic gubernatorial candidate.

She’s not expected to seriously challenge Abbott. Texas hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since 1990.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Trooper Finds Mass Of Smuggled Immigrants In Truck
  2. Clinton ‘Wants To Be Helpful’ To Democrats. Can She?
  3. More Child Sexual Abuse Charges Possible Against IDEA Bus Driver
  4. DAVIS RANKIN
Related Posts
HURRICANE SEASON

US Forecasters Expect 10-16 Tropical Storms In Active Season

jsalinas 0
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SAN ANTONIO SHOOTING-2

Feds Arrest Man Accused Of Threatening Sutherland Springs Church Members

jsalinas 0
BORDER PATROL GENERIC

Border Patrol Agent Being Investigated Following Deadly Shooting Near Laredo

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video