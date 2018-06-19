Home NATIONAL Democratic Attorneys General Urge End To Border Separations
(AP) – Democratic attorneys general are demanding the Trump administration end a “zero tolerance” policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Led by New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, 21 top state prosecutors from California to Massachusetts sent a letter Tuesday to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen (KEER’-sten) Nielsen.

The attorneys call the policy inhumane, saying it raises concerns about violations of children’s rights and constitutional principles of due process and equal protection.

Nearly 2,000 minors have been separated from their families since Sessions announced the policy where everyone caught crossing the border illegally will be prosecuted. Children can’t go to jail with their parents, so they’re separated.  U.S. officials say the children are well cared for.

