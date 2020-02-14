Democratic Candidates Open Offices, Make Appearances In Houston

Several Democratic presidential hopefuls are concentrating on Houston this week in anticipation of the Texas primary on March 3rd.

Senator Bernie Sanders opened a Houston office on Thursday, and is also adding offices in San Antonio and Austin. Pete Buttigieg will be in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston this weekend. Elizabeth Warren started a five-city Texas tour in San Antonio last week and wraps it up in Houston today.

Mike Bloomberg was in Houston on Thursday and received the endorsement of Mayor Sylvester Turner. And Tom Steyer is opening a Houston office as his Texas home base.