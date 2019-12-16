Democratic Leaders Push To End Labor Dispute And Save Debate

(AP) – Democratic officials are pushing for an end to a labor dispute that threatens the party’s sixth presidential primary debate. A lead debate organizer for the Democratic National Committee said Monday that Chairman Tom Perez would not cross a planned picket line of Sodexo service workers at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. But he spent the weekend urging all stakeholders to expedite negotiations so the debate can proceed as scheduled Thursday night. The seven candidates who have qualified for the debate have said they won’t participate amid the dispute. A local union representative says talks could resume Tuesday.