Home TEXAS Democratic Party Headquarters Vandalized
Democratic Party Headquarters Vandalized
TEXAS
0

Democratic Party Headquarters Vandalized

0
0
VANDALISM
now viewing

Democratic Party Headquarters Vandalized

fatal-shooting-death-30373037_1584851_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

5th Person Dies Of Wounds From Murder-Suicide

MEXICAN INMATES
now playing

Mexican Inmates Accused Of Telephone Fraud In US

Texas-state-Capitol2
now playing

Texas Senate Passes 2 Campus Sexual Assault Reporting Bills

AVIATION SUMMIT
now playing

Chicago, United Express Lambasted Over Man Dragged Off Plane

imsis260-848
now playing

PSJA Middle School Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School

download
now playing

The Latest: Russia Says Experts Can Examine Syrian Base

trump putin 2
now playing

The Latest: Russia Says It Wants 'Productive Talks' With US

694940094001_5392976578001_5392973142001-vs
now playing

US Official: Russia Knew Syrian Chemical Attack Was Coming

920×920 (7)
now playing

Tillerson, World Leaders Hold Urgent Meeting On Syria Crisis

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

14 States Urge Appeals Court To Reinstate Travel Ban

(AP) — Police are investigating the vandalism of a local West Texas Democratic Party headquarters, which was spray-painted with a pro-Trump slogan.  A Lubbock Police Department incident report filed Monday says the numbers 14 and 88, gun sights and the slogan “Support our Prez” were spray-painted in black paint on the front of the Lubbock County Democratic Party headquarters.

Complainant Debra Spencer says she discovered the defacement when she arrived at the office for work Monday morning. Police spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt says investigators have examined the damage.  The Southern Poverty Law Center says the numbers are often associated with white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

The number “14” represents the number of letters in a slogan coined by David Lane, “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” Lane is serving a 190-year sentence for his part in the murder of a Jewish talk show host. The number “88” represents the slogan, “Heil Hitler,” both words of which begin with the eighth letter in the alphabet.

Related posts:

  1. Border Turns Quiet Under Trump Amid Steep Drop In Arrests
  2. 5th Person Dies Of Wounds From Murder-Suicide
  3. Egypt’s Christians Bury Dead After IS Church Bombings
  4. Abbott: New Texas Anti-Gang Effort Separate From Immigration
Related Posts
fatal-shooting-death-30373037_1584851_ver1_0_640_360

5th Person Dies Of Wounds From Murder-Suicide

jsalinas 0
Texas-state-Capitol2

Texas Senate Passes 2 Campus Sexual Assault Reporting Bills

Roxanne Garcia 0
TRAVEL BAN

14 States Urge Appeals Court To Reinstate Travel Ban

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video