Democratic Party Headquarters Vandalized

(AP) — Police are investigating the vandalism of a local West Texas Democratic Party headquarters, which was spray-painted with a pro-Trump slogan. A Lubbock Police Department incident report filed Monday says the numbers 14 and 88, gun sights and the slogan “Support our Prez” were spray-painted in black paint on the front of the Lubbock County Democratic Party headquarters.

Complainant Debra Spencer says she discovered the defacement when she arrived at the office for work Monday morning. Police spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt says investigators have examined the damage. The Southern Poverty Law Center says the numbers are often associated with white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

The number “14” represents the number of letters in a slogan coined by David Lane, “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” Lane is serving a 190-year sentence for his part in the murder of a Jewish talk show host. The number “88” represents the slogan, “Heil Hitler,” both words of which begin with the eighth letter in the alphabet.