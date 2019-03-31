Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Taking Pitch To Rural Iowa

(AP) – Several Democratic presidential candidates will make their case to Iowa farmers on Saturday – part of a broader effort to win over rural voters who have drifted to Republicans in recent years.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota are among the White House hopefuls who will attend the Heartland Forum in Storm Lake, Iowa. They’re likely to tout proposals they released this week aimed at helping rural communities.

The attention on agricultural communities and issues is the result of a recognition that Democrats need to do more to win over rural voters, especially in places like Iowa. This state has long been a presidential battleground that swung between Democrats and Republicans. But Iowa has trended more solidly Republican over the past two election cycles.