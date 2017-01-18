Home TEXAS Democratic State Lawmaker Indicted On Corruption Charges
TEXAS
dawnna-dukes
Dawnna Dukes

(AP) – A Democratic state representative from Austin has been indicted on corruption charges.  A grand jury approved charges of abuse of official capacity against Dawnna Dukes on Wednesday, after a criminal investigation by the Texas Rangers examined accusations she misspent campaign funds and directed her legislative staff to work on non-official business.

Dukes previously had announced plans to resign from the House, citing years-long medical concerns that often caused her to miss floor votes. But she reneged last week and was sworn in for her 12th term.  On Facebook on Wednesday, Dukes said she was disappointed but expected to be indicted and planned to plead not guilty.  Dukes declined further comment, citing advice from her attorneys, but also wrote that the allegations were “raised by disgruntled former employees.”

