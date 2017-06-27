Home NATIONAL Democrats Aim To Blast Trump For Favoring Wealthy
Democrats Aim To Blast Trump For Favoring Wealthy
(AP) – Democrats are out to capitalize on what they believe is growing public sentiment that President Donald Trump is turning his back on the people who got him elected in favor of his wealthy peers.
The party is hoping that pitch will pack extra oomph at a time when even some Republicans are raising concerns that the GOP health care plan could hurt the poor.
Democrats believe Trump could be vulnerable by the combination of seeking tax cuts that would largely benefit the wealthy while pushing an unpopular health care bill.
A poll commissioned by a Democratic group shows a significant shift in the last two months in the number of people who believe Trump sides with the wealthy and big corporations over average Americans.
The White House dismisses the findings.

