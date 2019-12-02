Democrats Aim To Catch Up To Trump’s 2020 Cash Advantage

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to the media in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to the media in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

(AP) – Democrats are starting to counter President Donald Trump’s spending advantage in the 2020 election.

Billionaire White House hopefuls Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg are joining established party groups to target Trump in key battleground states that are likely to determine the outcome of next year’s election.

Trump has built a massive money-raising machine that has fused a traditional network of big-dollar Republican donors with a sophisticated digital operation for small-dollar donors.