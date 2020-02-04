Democrats Chant At Trump During State Of Union

(AP) – When President Donald Trump called on Congress during his State of the Union speech to send him legislation to lower prescription drug prices, House Democrats had a ready response.

Democrats chanted, “H.R. 3! H.R. 3!” as they jumped to their feet Tuesday night, holding up three fingers. That was a reference to the House-passed bill that requires the federal government’s Medicare program to negotiate for lower prices on insulin and other must-have drugs Americans rely on.

The drug price reduction bill was passed by the House in December on a largely party-line vote. It is one of many major bills sitting untouched in the Republican-controlled Senate.