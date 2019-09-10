Democrats Coming To Houston For Crucial Debate

On Thursday evening, ten Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls will take part in the candidates’ third debate at Texas Southern University.

The latest polling data show former Vice-President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Senator Elizabeth Warren still leading the field. Most of the others, including former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, lag behind in the single digits. The debate is expected to be a make-or-break event for the weaker candidates.