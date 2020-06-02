Democrats’ First Big Virtual Convention Kicks Off In Texas

(AP) – Democrats are kicking off their first large-scale virtual convention in Texas as plans for a traditional national convention this summer remain unsettled.

The state convention begins Monday and will include video appearances by Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The coronavirus pandemic scrapped plans for Texas Democrats to hold an in-person convention in San Antonio. They hope the virtual gathering will serve as a springboard toward November, when Democrats have a rare shot at reclaiming power in Texas. Meanwhile, Texas Republicans are still planning to hold their state convention in-person in July.