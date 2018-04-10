Democrats: Kavanaugh-FBI Probe Is Incomplete

Top Senate Democrats say the FBI’s investigation of sexual assault claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh fell short. California Democrat Dianne Feinstein called the results of the probe incomplete after reviewing the file today.

Feinstein is the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. The FBI probe was a follow-up to Kavanaugh’s prior background check. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused the White House of putting constraints on the brief investigation “from the get-go.”

The chairman of the Judiciary Committee said there is no hint of misconduct in the report.