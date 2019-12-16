Democrats Lay Out Case For Wednesday Trump Impeachment Vote

(AP)-House Democrats are laying out their impeachment case against President Donald Trump, preparing for a big hearing to set the rules for Wednesday’s expected landmark vote. The report by Democrats on a House committee accuses Trump of abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting the U.S. election and then trying to cover up his misconduct by blocking the investigation. The House is expected to vote to impeach Trump on Wednesday by what is likely to be close to a strictly party-line margin. Meanwhile, Republican and Democratic Senate leaders are getting ready to negotiate the rules for next month’s likely trial in that chamber.