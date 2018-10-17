Democrats’ Not-So-Secret Plan To Fight Midterm Malaise

(AP) – Democrats are turning to pastors to drum up support. The party is reaching out to thousands of Puerto Ricans who were displaced by Hurricane Maria. And groups like the NAACP are spending three times what they spent in 2016 to energize black voters.

Democrats and Democratic-affiliated groups are making strategic shifts to ensure the party avoids a problem in November that has bedeviled it in cycles past: low turnout in off-year elections.

Younger voters and voters of color tend to stay home in non-presidential elections, making the electorate younger, whiter and more Republican-tilting than in presidential election years. But this year, Democrats and outside groups say they’ve invested heavily in turning out the so-called infrequent voters who have previously sat on the sidelines.