Democrats Prepare For New Hampshire Debate As Urgency Rises

(AP) – The Democratic Party’s seven strongest presidential contenders are preparing for what could be the fiercest debate stage clash of the 2020 primary season as candidates look to survive the gauntlet of contests that lie ahead. The field has been shaken and reshaped by chaotic Iowa caucuses earlier this week. Friday’s debate in New Hampshire offers new opportunity and risk for the shrinking pool of White House hopefuls. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg enter the night as the top targets, having emerged from Iowa essentially tied for the lead. Those trailing after the first contest have an urgent need to demonstrate strength. New Hampshire’s primary is on Tuesday.