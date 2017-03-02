Home NATIONAL Democrats Say They’ll Fight Any Attempt To Authorize Torture
Democrats Say They’ll Fight Any Attempt To Authorize Torture
NATIONAL
0

Democrats Say They’ll Fight Any Attempt To Authorize Torture

0
0
TORTURE GENERIC PIC
now viewing

Democrats Say They’ll Fight Any Attempt To Authorize Torture

ARNOLD AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Tweets That Actor 'tried hard' To Make TV Show Work

TWITTER
now playing

Court: Police With Warrant Can View Private Twitter Messages

40-year-old Juli Glisson
now playing

Police: Woman To Face Homicide Charge In Officer's Death

EL CHAPO
now playing

UPDATE: 'El Chapo' Lawyers Say Jail Conditions Are Too Strict In NYC

JOBS REPORT SMALL GEN
now playing

US Employers Added Healthy 227,000 Jobs, Rate Up To 4.8 pct.

Louvre uses special rooms to keep visitors safe
now playing

Louvre Uses Special Rooms To Keep Visitors Safe

France No doubt Louvre attack was terror
now playing

France: "No doubt" Louvre Attack Was Terror

GOP, Dem Combat Vets In House Plead For Refugee Exception

IRAN SANCTIONS
now playing

Trump Imposes New Sanctions On Iran

Officer Daniel Segura
now playing

Fort Worth Says It's Not Sanctuary City After Officer Video

(AP) – Top Senate Democrats say President Donald Trump will face strong opposition from both parties in Congress if he moves to change the law or guidelines that forbid waterboarding.  In a letter released Friday, Democrats reaffirmed their belief that using harsh interrogation measures on terror suspects is immoral and an ineffective means of extracting reliable intelligence. They sent the letter to CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Trump has not issued any order on the issue, but they worry about a draft order obtained by news organizations last week. It called for reviewing a possible resumption of banned harsh interrogation methods. It also called for reviewing the possibility of reopening CIA-run “black sites” and sending newly captured “enemy combatants” to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, instead of closing the facility.

Related posts:

  1. McCain Says He’ll Resist Efforts To Allow Enhanced Interrogation
  2. GOP, Dem Combat Vets In House Plead For Refugee Exception
  3. Hidalgo County Family Being Ordered To Give Up Land For Border Wall
  4. Trump Imposes New Sanctions On Iran
Related Posts
TWITTER

Court: Police With Warrant Can View Private Twitter Messages

jsalinas 0
40-year-old Juli Glisson

Police: Woman To Face Homicide Charge In Officer’s Death

jsalinas 0
EL CHAPO

UPDATE: ‘El Chapo’ Lawyers Say Jail Conditions Are Too Strict In NYC

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video