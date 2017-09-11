Home NATIONAL Democrats See Wins As Momentum For 2018 State Elections
Democrats See Wins As Momentum For 2018 State Elections
NATIONAL
Democrats See Wins As Momentum For 2018 State Elections

Democratic victories in Virginia and key gains in other 2017 state legislative races have lifted Democratic hopes of even bigger wins in next year’s midterm elections.
The party is seeking a greater voice in how political districts will be redrawn for the decade to come, after Republicans dominated the process after the 2010 elections.
On Tuesday, Democrats won the governors’ offices in Virginia and New Jersey, and erased a previously dominant Republican majority in the Virginia House of Delegates.
They also won a special election that gave them control of the Washington state Senate.
All told, Democrats flipped about two dozen state legislative seats around the country in Tuesday’s election.

