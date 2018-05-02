Democrats Seek To Release Their Russia Memo

(AP) – Rep. Adam Schiff says a Twitter attack from President Donald Trump amounts to “false smears.” Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence panel, responded to Trump on Twitter Monday after the president called him one of the “biggest liars and leakers in Washington.”

Says Schiff: “Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of ‘Executive Time.’ Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or…really anything else.”

The California Democrat has slammed the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign’s Russia ties. Trump has said the GOP memo “vindicates” him. But Democratic and Republican lawmakers say that assertion is wrong.