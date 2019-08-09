TEXAS

Democrats Sue Over Meeting Between Bonnen And Activist

Texas Democrats are suing over a June 12th meeting between House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and a conservative activist.

The suit filed Thursday claims the meeting between Bonnen, activist Michael Quinn Sullivan, and GOP state Congressman Dustin Burrows of Lubbock amounted to an unregistered political committee in violation of campaign finance law. They reportedly discussed giving House media credentials to Sullivan’s group, Empower Texans, if he would target ten Republicans in the primaries.

Democrats are demanding that Sullivan produce an unedited audio recording of the meeting.

