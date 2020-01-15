Democrats To Investigate ‘profoundly alarming’ Ukraine Texts

(AP) – A House committee chairman says his panel will investigate what he says are “profoundly alarming” text messages that have raised questions about the possible surveillance of former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch before she was ousted by the Trump administration last spring.

The messages show that a Trump donor named Robert F. Hyde disparaged Yovanovitch in messages to a close associate of Rudy Giuliani and gave him updates on her location and cellphone use. Rep. Eliot Engel is chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He says the panel will investigate. Hyde dismissed the claims as “laughable” on Twitter.