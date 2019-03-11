Democrats Turn To Blue-Collar Milwaukee For 2020 Convention

The Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee's new downtown arena that opened in the summer of 2018, is seen on Monday, March 11, 2019. Democrats picked Milwaukee on Monday to host their 2020 national convention, setting up the party's standard-bearer to accept the presidential nomination in the heart of the old industrial belt that delivered Donald Trump to the White House. Democratic Party proceedings will play out in the 17,500-seat arena that Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker helped build for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks by securing public financing from state lawmakers. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

(AP) – Democrats have chosen Milwaukee to host their 2020 national convention. The Democratic National Committee’s decision will take the party to the heart of the working-class upper Midwest that delivered President Donald Trump to the White House. Before 2016, Republicans hadn’t won Wisconsin since 1984. Trump added Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania to upset Hillary Clinton.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez picked Milwaukee over Miami and Houston. It will be the first time in more than a century that Democrats gather in a Midwest city other than Chicago to nominate their presidential candidate.

Milwaukee will be one the smallest cities to host a presidential convention, topping two other finalist cities that have hosted national political conventions and Super Bowls.