Democrats Upset As Agencies Return Copies Of Torture Report
CIA TORTURE REPORT CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY
(AP) – U.S. government agencies are returning copies of the Senate’s report on the harsh interrogation of terror suspects to lawmakers.

Democrats say the goal is to “erase history” and make it harder for the public to ever learn the complete details of the 6,770-page report that documents the CIA’s harsh treatment of detainees after 9/11.   Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, says federal courts have ruled that the report is a congressional document, which is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act. Burr says he directed his staff to retrieve copies from agencies.

The CIA and the agency’s inspector general’s office, as well as the national intelligence director’s office, have returned their copies. The FBI and the State, Justice and Defense departments also have copies.

