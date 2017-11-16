Home NATIONAL Democrats Use New Analysis To Bash GOP Tax Bill
Democrats Use New Analysis To Bash GOP Tax Bill
NATIONAL
0

Democrats Use New Analysis To Bash GOP Tax Bill

0
0
TAX REFORM TAXES
now viewing

Democrats Use New Analysis To Bash GOP Tax Bill

Pentagon
now playing

Pentagon: Retweet Of Call For Trump To Resign Was Accidental

RUSSIAN BUS CRASH WITH LOGGIN TRUCK
now playing

Russia: 14 Killed In Crash Between Bus And Logging Truck

Zimbabwe Political Turmoil
now playing

Regional Bloc Urges Emergency Summit On Mugabe

RANCHO TEHAMA SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Quick-Thinking School Staff Saved Kids At California School

GUN PISTOL GUN CONTROL
now playing

GOP, Democratic Senators Back Bill To Bolster FBI Gun Checks

6740a8a3-39c5-4954-94ff-92487200f1d1
now playing

Judge Declares Mistrial In Sen. Menendez Trial

AL FRANKEN
now playing

Schumer Hopes Ethics Panel Investigates Franken

gasprices332
now playing

AAA: Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Hold Steady This Week

PRISON
now playing

Texas Sees Increase In Prison Guard Turnover Rate

FATAL CRASH
now playing

Rio Hondo Man Killed In West Texas Crash

(AP) – Democrats are using new projections by Congress’ nonpartisan tax analysts to call the Senate Republican tax bill a boon to the wealthy that boosts middle-income families’ taxes.

The Joint Committee on Taxation estimated that starting in 2021, many families earning less than $30,000 would have tax increases under the bill. By 2027, families earning up to $75,000 would face higher levies, while those earning more would get tax cuts.  Republicans say the new calculations reflect two provisions in the bill.

The Senate measure ends personal income tax cuts beginning in 2026 because Republicans needed to reduce the bill’s costs to obey the chamber’s budget rules.  It also abolishes the requirement under former President Barack Obama’s health care law that people buy insurance. That means fewer people getting federally subsidized coverage – which analysts consider a tax boost.

Related posts:

  1. GOP Muscling Tax Bill Through House; Hits Senator Roadblock
  2. GOP, Democratic Senators Back Bill To Bolster FBI Gun Checks
  3. GOP Braces For Extended Clash In Alabama
  4. Trump EPA Nominee Opposed By GOP Senators From NC
Related Posts
Pentagon

Pentagon: Retweet Of Call For Trump To Resign Was Accidental

jsalinas 0
RANCHO TEHAMA SCHOOL SHOOTING

Quick-Thinking School Staff Saved Kids At California School

jsalinas 0
GUN PISTOL GUN CONTROL

GOP, Democratic Senators Back Bill To Bolster FBI Gun Checks

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video