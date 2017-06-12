Democrats Wary Of House Colleague’s Effort To Impeach Trump

(AP) – Democratic lawmakers are wary about a liberal colleague’s push for a House vote on impeaching President Donald Trump, saying it’s premature until special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has completed its investigation into Russian election meddling.

Texas Rep. Al Green says he will present articles of impeachment Wednesday under a rule requiring the House to vote on the issue within two days. Green’s new eight-page resolution accuses the Republican president of “high misdemeanors,” citing “harm to American society to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.” The effort is certain to lose.

Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan says Democratic lawmakers can’t let themselves be drawn into a process “that’s not thoughtful or complete or might not even be the conclusion we ought to draw.”