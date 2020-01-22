Dems Appeal For GOP Open Minds As Impeachment Arguments Open

(AP) – Opening arguments began Wednesday in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial as House prosecutors outlined his “corrupt scheme” to abuse power and obstruct Congress. They faced the challenge of making the case before a skeptical Republican-held Senate. with proceedings now on a fast track.

First up: Democratic House managers are making their case that Trump abused his presidential power and should be removed from office. Trump himself said on Wednesday he wants top aides to testify, but he qualified that by suggesting that “national security” concerns will keep that from happening. Republicans have for now blocked Democratic motions to immediately call witnesses and subpoena documents.