Dems Nominate Pelosi As Speaker Of House

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is a step closer to being the next Speaker of the House.

House Democrats nominated Pelosi in a closed meeting today. No one challenged the veteran California lawmaker, who was Speaker from 2007-2011. Things get trickier for the 78-year old Pelosi in early January as she needs a majority of the full House to approve her as Speaker. A faction of dissident Democrats has been pushing for new, younger leadership.

Democrats regained control of the House in the recent midterm elections.