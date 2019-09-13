Dems Push For Aggressive Moves To Curb Gun Violence

From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro are introduced for the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC on the campus of Texas Southern University Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro are introduced for the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC on the campus of Texas Southern University Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Democratic presidential hopefuls are pushing for aggressive moves to curb gun violence.

In the latest Democratic debate in Houston, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke called for a ban on military-style assault rifles, which he erroneously referred to as “weapons of war.” O’Rourke noted that he has called for mandatory gun buybacks.

California Senator Kamala Harris claimed lawmakers have done nothing about gun violence. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said Congress is beholden to the gun industry.