Dems Rip GOP Tax Moves

(Washington, DC) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi accuses Republicans of rushing to pass a massive tax overhaul behind closed doors. In a Capitol briefing today, Pelosi said the Republican tax legislation will have trillions of dollars of impacts on the economy. She called the process dishonest and said working families will be ripped-off while the nation’s wealthiest people and corporations will be rewarded. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called it a monstrosity and said Republicans will be held accountable in next year’s midterm elections.

Senate and House Republicans say they have reached a broad agreement on a final tax bill after separate bills were passed by both bodies. Negotiators have been working to resolve differences in the two bills and GOP leaders say they hope to get votes on a final bill next week.

