Dems Rip Trump For Promoting Ukraine Conspiracy Theory

House Democratic impeachment managers, from left, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., arrive for the start of the third day of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Democrats are ripping President Trump for promoting the conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine and not Russia that interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

During Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia called it a thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory that has been promoted by Russia. California’s Adam Schiff labeled it Russian propaganda. Democrats argue that Trump’s obsession with the conspiracy theory fueled his effort to get Ukraine to investigate Democrats ahead of his re-election campaign.

At the time, Trump was withholding vital U.S. military aid to Ukraine. Schiff called it a corrupt scheme aimed at promoting Trump’s personal and political interests. The House impeached Trump last month for abusing power and obstructing Congress in the investigation of the Ukraine scandal. Democratic House managers are continuing lengthy opening statements in the impeachment trial.