Dems Say Oust Trump Or He’ll Betray Again; ‘He Is Who He Is’

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

Democratic prosecutors are warning as they close out their case in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial that he will persist in abusing his power unless Congress intervenes to remove him from office. Rep. Adam Schiff has wrapped up the presentation by urging Republican senators to “Give America a fair trial” by allowing new testimony before rendering a final verdict. The arguments appear to have done nothing to shake Republicans’ support for Trump or persuade enough centrist GOP lawmakers to call for new witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton. The president’s legal team is preparing its defense, expected to start Saturday.