Home NATIONAL Dems Seek Info About Virginia Facility After Abuse Claims
Dems Seek Info About Virginia Facility After Abuse Claims
NATIONAL
0

Dems Seek Info About Virginia Facility After Abuse Claims

0
0
3f1cfa78-7f16-48cd-a669-dcd7e649708c-large16x9_Vadetentioncenter
now viewing

Dems Seek Info About Virginia Facility After Abuse Claims

Roseanne-cast-photo-ABC-MGN
now playing

ABC Order 'Roseanne' Spinoff For Fall Minus Roseanne Barr

download (13)
now playing

Charles Krauthammer, Conservative Columnist And Pundit, Dies

800 (9)
now playing

GOP Struggles To Salvage Immigration Bill, Postpones Vote

download (12)
now playing

Rival Koreas Agree To Reunions Of War-Separated Families

03ac7dc6-f8ae-49f1-b01f-7e6e3dafc408
now playing

Separated 7-Year-Old, Migrant Mom Are Reunited

Supreme Court Sales Tax
now playing

What's That Extra In My Online Cart? Soon, Maybe A Sales Tax

Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, Darwin Micheal Mejia, James Wolfe
now playing

Separated 7-Year-Old, Illegal Migrant Mom Are Reunited

GOV GREG ABBOTT HURRICANE HARVEY
now playing

Three Valley Counties Included In Governor's State Disaster Declaration

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now playing

House GOP Postpones Key Immigration Vote

mcallen flood
now playing

Shelter And Sandbag Locations

WASHINGTON (AP) – Virginia’s two Democratic senators are seeking answers from federal authorities about oversight of a juvenile detention facility where immigrant children say they were bound, beaten and isolated in solitary confinement.
Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine sent a letter Friday to the head of the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement with a list of questions about the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center. The Associated Press reported Thursday that six Latino teens had made sworn statements detailing severe abuse they say they endured between 2015 and 2018.
The senators are asking whether regulators received any past complaints involving the facility located near Staunton, Virginia.
Officials at the refugee resettlement office have refused to provide comment this week on when they first learned of the abuse allegations and whether any action was taken.

Related posts:

  1. Young Immigrants Detained In Virginia Center Allege Abuse
  2. Young Immigrants Detained In Virginia Center Allege Abuse
  3. Dems Unleash Kitchen-Sink Strategy On Immigration
  4. Yemeni Prisoners Say Emirati Officers Sexually Torture Them
Related Posts
Roseanne-cast-photo-ABC-MGN

ABC Order ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff For Fall Minus Roseanne Barr

Zack Cantu 0
download (13)

Charles Krauthammer, Conservative Columnist And Pundit, Dies

Zack Cantu 0
800 (9)

GOP Struggles To Salvage Immigration Bill, Postpones Vote

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video