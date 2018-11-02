Home NATIONAL Dems Taking Another Run At Blocked Memo On Russia Probe
Dems Taking Another Run At Blocked Memo On Russia Probe
NATIONAL
0

Dems Taking Another Run At Blocked Memo On Russia Probe

0
0
TRUMP
now viewing

Dems Taking Another Run At Blocked Memo On Russia Probe

JAMES MATTIS JIM MATTIS
now playing

Mattis Says North Korea Can't Drive Wedge Between South, US

SYRIAN FREEDOM FIGHTERS
now playing

US Wants Foreign Fighters In Syria To Face Justice At Home

PUERTO RICO LIGHTS OUT
now playing

Blackout Hits Northern Puerto Rico Following Fire, Explosion

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Judge Orders Funeral For Girl Whose Body Remains At Morgue

ICE targets arrests at houston apt
now playing

Advocates: ICE Targets Apartments For Arrests

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Husband Fatally Shoots Wife In Front Of Their Children

SAN ANTONIO FIRE DEPT
now playing

State Report Questions Firefighters' Choices In Fatal Blaze

ROB PORTER
now playing

White House Grappling With Fallout From Aide's Resignation

GRAND CANYON HELICOPTER CRASH
now playing

6 Brits On Helicopter That Crashed In Arizona

HARVEY WIENSTEIN
now playing

New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Weinstein

(AP) – Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they’ll revise their memo about the FBI’s Russia investigation to ensure there’s no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to let it come out.  A White House aide predicts it’ll ultimately be released.

Trump overrode Justice Department objections when he permitted the release of a Republican memo alleging an abuse of surveillance powers in the FBI’s Russia investigation. But he’s blocked the Democratic memo, which tries to counter those allegations.

White House legislative director Marc Short tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “we will be releasing” the memo after Democrats “clean it up.”  Rep. Adam Schiff says committee Democrats will meet with the FBI and ensure the revised memo doesn’t betray intelligence sources and methods.

Related posts:

  1. Senate GOP To Introduce Trump’s Immigration Plan
  2. White House Grappling With Fallout From Aide’s Resignation
  3. White House Extends Condolences For Russia Crash
  4. CBP Memo: Border Patrol Agent Martinez Died From Fall
Related Posts
ROB PORTER

White House Grappling With Fallout From Aide’s Resignation

jsalinas 0
GRAND CANYON HELICOPTER CRASH

6 Brits On Helicopter That Crashed In Arizona

jsalinas 0
HARVEY WIENSTEIN

New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Weinstein

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video