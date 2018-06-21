Home NATIONAL Dems Unleash Kitchen-Sink Strategy On Immigration
Dems Unleash Kitchen-Sink Strategy On Immigration
Dems Unleash Kitchen-Sink Strategy On Immigration

Dems unleash kitchen-sink strategy on immigration
Dems Unleash Kitchen-Sink Strategy On Immigration

House GOP Postpones Key Immigration Vote

Melania's Jacket: 'I really don't care, do u?'

Shelter And Sandbag Locations

First Lady Visiting Migrant Children In Texas

South Dakota AG Welcomes Online Shopping Ruling

Military Lends 21 Lawyers To Help Border Cases

Israeli PM's Wife Charged With Fraud, Breach Of Trust

Texas Governor Seeks Bipartisan Border Solutions

People Donate Millions To Help Separated Families

Young Immigrants Detained In Virginia Center Allege Abuse

(AP) – As the White House struggles to move past another self-imposed crisis, Democrats are fighting to ensure this one isn’t quickly forgotten.  Democratic leaders have met President Trump’s order to stop dividing immigrant families with skepticism, promising waves of protests, border visits and congressional oversight.

The fallout is keeping Trump and his party on the defensive. It’s also highlighting a scattershot strategy from a Democratic Party still searching for new leadership and a consistent message amid Trump’s continued missteps.

Some Democrats called for the homeland security secretary to resign. Other railed against perceived human rights violations. Liberal activists pushed plans to host protests across more than 200 U.S. cities at the end of the month.  And at least one Democrat prepared to risk arrest outside a Texas detention facility.

