Dems Would OK Money For Border Security, No Wall

Dems Would OK Money For Border Security, No Wall

(AP) – A Democratic senator is making clear that Democrats have no intention of giving President Donald Trump the billions of dollars that he wants to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.  The stalemate has led to a partial government shutdown that’s expended to extend past Christmas.

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley says Democrats are “absolutely willing” to commit taxpayer dollars for border security.  But when an interviewer asked whether Democrats weren’t going to provide any wall money, Merkley responded: “That’s correct. None.”  Merkley tells ABC’s “This Week” that “30-foot concrete wall, 30-foot steel spikes, that’s not the smart way.”

