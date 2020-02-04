Department Of Justice Argues Subpoenas For Trump Financial Records Are Unconstitutional

The Department of Justice is arguing subpoenas seeking the financial records of President Trump are unconstitutional. It made the arguments in briefs filed with the Supreme Court. Both House committees and the Manhattan’s District Attorney’s office are seeking the returns.

The D-O-J says the Constitution prohibits local law enforcement from investigating the president. The Manhattan office is investigating possible campaign finance law violations. Justice officials also say Congress must clear high hurdles to obtain private information. The House committees are conducting oversight.