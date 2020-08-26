Deputies Fatally Shoot Man In Mental Health Call

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a man after deputies responded to a mental health call.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says deputies responded Tuesday evening to a home on Liberty Field on the city’s West Side.

Relatives of a 31-year-old man said he was suicidal and hallucinating. After trying unsuccessfully for half an hour to calm the man down, deputies used stun guns on him to no effect. When he tried to grab a deputy’s gun from its holster, another deputy fatally shot the man.