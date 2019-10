Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for some armed robbery suspects. The sheriff’s office released surveillance video this weekend that shows the suspects as they break in and rob the Time Out Drive Thru store near Alamo on FM 495.

The video from Thursday night around 9-p.m. shows two thieves taking money, beer and cigarettes. Anyone with knowledge of the case is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office or Crimestoppers.