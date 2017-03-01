Home TEXAS Deputies Shoot Man Who Fired Gunshots Inside Hospital
Deputies Shoot Man Who Fired Gunshots Inside Hospital
TEXAS
0

Deputies Shoot Man Who Fired Gunshots Inside Hospital

0
0
shooting
now viewing

Deputies Shoot Man Who Fired Gunshots Inside Hospital

megyn-kelly
now playing

Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox For NBC

terry-mcauliffe
now playing

Virginia Governor Vows To Veto 20-Week Abortion Ban Bill

gavel
now playing

Teen Faces Charges Over Alleged Racist Video Of Another Teen

obamacare-repeal
now playing

GOP Unveils Initial 'Obamacare' Repeal Measure

Paul+Ryan+051516
now playing

UPDATE: Ryan Re-Elected As Speaker

ford
now playing

Ford Cancels Plan To Build New Mexican Plant, Adds US Jobs

donald-trump-and-gm-ford-tweet-topic
now playing

GM, Union Respond To Trump Tweet; Few Cruzes Imported From Mexico

us-congress-united-states-congress
now playing

UPDATE: New Congress Gets To Work

AMBULANCE-3
now playing

Body Of Boy, 5, Found In East Texas Lake, Father Missing

auto wreck investigation
now playing

7 Hurt When Car Hits Houston Bus Stop

(AP) – A man who authorities say apparently became angry over waiting for treatment in a suburban Houston hospital emergency room fired gunshots into the ceiling of the waiting area, then left and was shot outside the hospital by off-duty sheriff’s deputies when he refused to drop his pistol.

Harris County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cedrick Collier says the shooting victim, identified only as a 21-year-old man, is in critical condition but is expected to recover. No one else has been hurt.

The shooting occurred just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the North Cypress Medical Center, northwest of Houston.  Collier says the deputies opened fire when the man refused their orders to drop his gun and instead turned and pointed it at them. The gunman then was hit by several shots from the deputies.

Related posts:

  1. Palmview Police Shoot, Wound Two Following High-Speed Chase
  2. Man From Texas Drowns Off Florida Panhandle Beach
  3. 7 Hurt When Car Hits Houston Bus Stop
  4. Man Run Over In Rural Hidalgo County
Related Posts
AMBULANCE-3

Body Of Boy, 5, Found In East Texas Lake, Father Missing

jsalinas 0
auto wreck investigation

7 Hurt When Car Hits Houston Bus Stop

jsalinas 0
gavel

Federal Judge Mulling Fate Of Texas Fetal Remains Rules

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video