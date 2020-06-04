Deputies: Virginia Man Assaulted 3 People Due To Their Race

This booking photo provided by Orange County sheriff’s office in Virginia. shows Edward Halstead. Deputies in Virginia say Halstead assaulted three people because of their race. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene by Halstead of Locust Grove, Va., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. After interviewing witnesses, deputies determined that Halstead was the aggressor. (Orange County sheriff’s office via AP)

(AP) – Deputies in Virginia say a white man assaulted three people because of their race. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene by 53-year-old Edward Halstead of Locust Grove on Tuesday night. After interviewing witnesses, deputies determined that Halstead was the aggressor. Sheriff Mark Amos said the victims are African American.

Halstead has been booked into a regional jail on charges including attempted strangulation and three counts of felonious assault and battery due to the victim’s race. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could comment for him.