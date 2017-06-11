Home TEXAS Deputies Visited Church Gunman’s House In 2014
Deputies Visited Church Gunman’s House In 2014
Deputies Visited Church Gunman’s House In 2014

Deputies Visited Church Gunman’s House In 2014

(AP) – Authorities in Texas say law enforcement went to the home of the suspected church gunman three years ago to investigate a domestic violence complaint involving him and his then-girlfriend.

Paul Anthony, a spokesman for the Comal County district attorney’s office, told The Associated Press that sheriff’s deputies were called just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2014, to the New Braunfels home of Devin Patrick Kelley and his family.

Citing a sheriff’s office report, Anthony says a friend of Kelley’s girlfriend told authorities she received a text message from the girlfriend that indicated “her boyfriend was abusing her.” When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home, they were told by people in the house that there was no problem.

No arrests were made. Kelley married Danielle Shields two months later.  Kelley was discharged from the Air Force the same year after being punished for allegedly assaulting his spouse and child.

