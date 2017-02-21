Home NATIONAL Deputy: 3 Women, 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Mississippi
Deputy: 3 Women, 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Mississippi
(AP) – Investigators say a 5-year-old boy and three of his family members were shot to death at a home in eastern Mississippi.  Lauderdale County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Ward Calhoun says investigators are pursuing “numerous leads” after the child and the bodies of three women were found in the community of Toomsuba, near the Alabama state line.

Authorities have not released a motive or the names of the slain. They say they do not think the shootings were part of a murder-suicide. They haven’t identified a  suspect.  A younger child was found unharmed at the home and taken to a hospital.  A family member called police after a neighbor got no answer at the house Tuesday. Calhoun says a deputy found broken glass and forced his way inside, finding the bodies.

