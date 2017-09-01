Home NATIONAL Deputy Killed While Pursuing Orlando Suspect
Deputy Killed While Pursuing Orlando Suspect
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Deputy Killed While Pursuing Orlando Suspect

0
0
markeith-loyd
now viewing

Deputy Killed While Pursuing Orlando Suspect

baby-baby-hand-mother-and-child
now playing

Parents, Save Up: Cost Of Raising A Child Is More Than $233K

excercising-generic
now playing

It's All Good: Any Exercise Cuts Risk Of Death, Study Finds

us-mexico-flags-us-mexico-relations
now playing

Mexico: Neither Submission Nor Confrontation With US

esteban-santiago-2
now playing

UPDATE: Airport Shooting Suspect Makes Court Appearance

soldier-killed-service-member-military-death
now playing

Fort Campbell Soldier From Texas Dies In Jordan

auto deadly fatal crash-4
now playing

85-Year-Old Man Helps Pull 2 Women From Burning Car

handcuffs-generic
now playing

Handcuffed Texas Suspect Shoots Himself While In Custody

texas-state-capital-budget
now playing

Oil Slump Socks Texas Budget, Making Spending Cuts Likely

jail-prison-generic
now playing

60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man's Murder In Harlingen

BOILD WATER ADVISORY
now playing

San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory

(AP) – Authorities say a deputy has been killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer.  Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings told a press conference Monday that another vehicle turned in front of the deputy, who was riding a motorcycle in pursuit of 41-year-old Markeith Loyd. Loyd is suspected in the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. A massive manhunt was underway for him.

photo-orlando-police-dept-master-sgt-debra-clayton
Photo: Orlando Police Dept, Master Sgt. Debra Clayton

Clayton was shot and killed in the line of duty near a Wal-Mart in Orlando. Police Chief John Mina says Loyd also is wanted in the slaying of a pregnant woman.

Related posts:

  1. Orlando Officer Shot And Killed
  2. UPDATE: Airport Shooting Suspect Makes Court Appearance
  3. McAllen Woman Charged-6 Months After Suspected Drunk Driving Death
  4. 60 Year Sentence Handed Down In Houston Man’s Murder In Harlingen
Related Posts
baby-baby-hand-mother-and-child

Parents, Save Up: Cost Of Raising A Child Is More Than $233K

jsalinas 0
excercising-generic

It’s All Good: Any Exercise Cuts Risk Of Death, Study Finds

jsalinas 0
esteban-santiago-2

UPDATE: Airport Shooting Suspect Makes Court Appearance

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video