A deputy U.S. Marshal opened fire outside a shopping center in Mission around noon Tuesday as he tried to nab a fugitive. According to the Marshals Service, the deputy approached the suspect in his car in the Sharyland Town Crossing parking lot. But the suspect suddenly sped toward the officer. The deputy opened fire. The fugitive got away. Nobody else was hurt. There’s no word on what the suspect was wanted for.

