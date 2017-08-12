Home NATIONAL Deputy National Security Adviser To Leave White House
Deputy National Security Adviser To Leave White House
NATIONAL
0

Deputy National Security Adviser To Leave White House

0
0
Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell
now viewing

Deputy National Security Adviser To Leave White House

TANZANIA 2 WOMEN ARREST FOR KISSING GAY IS AGAINST THE LAW
now playing

Tanzania Arrests 3 More Over Online Video Of Women Kissing

LEBANON FIRE KILLS 7 CHILDREN
now playing

Fire In Lebanon Refugee Settlement Kills 7 Syrian Children

US AIRSTRIKES US JET FIGHTERS
now playing

US Airstrikes Kill 5 Al-Qaida Operatives In Yemen

Roy Moore
now playing

Like Trump, Moore Breaking The Rules Of Modern-Day Politics

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

21-Year-Old Gunman Disguised Himself As Student

US Ambassador To The UN Nikki Haley Holds News Conference At The United Nations
now playing

US Says Jerusalem Move Advanced Peace

DONALD TRUMP SIGNING
now playing

Trump Signs 2-Week Spending Bill To Avoid Shutdown

Former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson
now playing

George P Bush Draws Unlikely GOP Challenger From Predecessor

SNOWFALL IN TEXAS
now playing

South Texas Gets Rare Snowfall

INDICTMENT GENERIC
now playing

2 Officers Indicted After Man Dies Following Arrest

(AP) – Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell will be leaving the Trump administration early next year.   White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that Powell had always planned to serve for a year before returning home to New York.  She’s expected to continue working with the administration on Middle East policy issues from outside the White House.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says in a statement that Powell “has been an invaluable member of President Trump’s team” who “drove an effort to restore our nation’s strategic competence.”   He says: “All of us look forward to continuing to work with her, as she continues to support this Administration’s efforts on Middle East peace and other issues.”

No related posts.

Related Posts
Roy Moore

Like Trump, Moore Breaking The Rules Of Modern-Day Politics

jsalinas 0
DEADLY SHOOTING

21-Year-Old Gunman Disguised Himself As Student

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP SIGNING

Trump Signs 2-Week Spending Bill To Avoid Shutdown

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video