Deputy Stabbed Breaking Up Fight Between Dad And Son
Deputy Stabbed Breaking Up Fight Between Dad And Son

Deputy Stabbed Breaking Up Fight Between Dad And Son

(AP) – A Texas sheriff’s deputy is in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck and head while responding to a domestic dispute at a home near San Antonio.

The Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday night. Authorities say the deputy had broken up a fight between a father and a son when he was attacked.

Investigators say the deputy was trying to speak with the son when a struggle ensued. Sheriff’s officials say the son repeatedly stabbed the officer in the back of his head and neck. The son was arrested.

Officials said the deputy was in serious condition but recovering early Thursday. A message left with the sheriff’s spokesman seeking updates later Thursday wasn’t immediately returned.  The deputy’s name hasn’t been released.

